US: Trump says has enough votes to overturn results in key swing states

US President Donald Trump has suggested that he has enough votes to overturn the results of the disputed November 3 election in the key swing states that caused him to trail Democratic Joe Biden.

Speaking on Thursday in the Oval Office, Trump once again said that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

“We found far more votes than we need in almost all of these states. And I think I can say in all of these states, far more votes than we need to win every one of them,” Trump said.

Biden got 306 to 232 electoral votes and won 6.8 million more of the national popular vote than Trump.

The incumbent, however, has not conceded defeat and launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud. His allies have also rallied around him over his refusal to concede the election.

US Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday there was no fraud in the election. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

When asked about the remarks by Barr, who has long been a staunch Trump ally, the president said Thursday, “Well, he hasn’t done anything. So, he hasn’t looked.”

“They haven’t looked very hard, which is a disappointment to be honest with you, because it’s massive fraud.”





