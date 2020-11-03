US Supreme Court ruling will ‘induce violence,’ Trump warns ahead of Election Day

US President Donald Trump has warned of “rampant and unchecked cheating” after a Supreme Court ruling on Pennsylvania absentee ballots.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted, adding that it “will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws.

The ruling would allow the battleground state to accept absentee ballots received three days after Election Day.

“It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” Trump claimed.

The Republican president has kept suggesting that votes should not be counted beyond November 3.

“They did a very bad thing for this state. They did a very bad thing for this nation,” Trump told supporters at a rally outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, earlier in the day. “You have to have a date. You can’t extend dates. The danger that could be caused by that extension, and especially when you know what goes on in Philadelphia, and it’s been going on for years.”

He has also suggested that he would start a legal battle if he loses the election, a scenario considered likely, according to the latest polls.

“We’re going to go in the night of — as soon as the election is over — we’re going in with our lawyers,” the president said.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Twitter tried to correct the latest Trump tweet by adding a label to “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Source: Presstv





