US Secretary of State hails Angola’s anti-corruption fight

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on a visit to Angola, has said that one of the things that most surprised him as he travelled around the world was the level of corruption.

But he praised President João Lourenço’s efforts to combat financial crime, saying the damage it had caused to Angola was pretty clear.

Relatives of Angola’s previous president – notably his daughter Isabel dos Santos – are currently facing investigations over their wealth.

On his first tour of Africa, Mr Pompeo is keen to promote American investment and counter China’s influence on the continent while calming concerns over planned US troop reductions.

His next stop is Ethiopia in the tour of three African countries. He first visited Senegal.

