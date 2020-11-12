US presidential election: A turbulent transfer of power

Donald Trump is still refusing to concede the US presidential election, even though the results say Joe Biden is the clear winner. That means the Biden transition team is blocked from moving into federal office space or receiving government money to hire staff.

If the president continues to dig in his heels, it could mean anything but a peaceful transfer of power. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration brings with it two unique spouses. Joe’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be the first First Lady to keep her full-time job. Kamala Harris’s partner Douglas Emhoff will be the first ever Second Gentleman.

Source: France 24





