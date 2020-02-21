US: If Sanders were to win two terms, he would leave Office at age 87, as old as President Biya

After nominating the first black president and the country’s first female nominee, respectively, Democrats are about to nominate someone who would be the first octogenarian president ever. Front-runner Bernie Sander and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who bought his way to third-place, are both 78 years old. If the socialist wins the presidency, he wouldn’t just be the oldest president elected in history; he would be about a year and a half older on his Inauguration Day than Ronald Reagan, our oldest president ever, was on his last day in office.

Despite previous promises to release details of his health record following an October heart attack, the Vermont senator and his campaign have now become more tenacious in his attacks on the media, not only walking back his promise but also comparing reporter demands to the racist birtherism conspiracy theory and deeming them a “smear campaign.” (His campaign’s national press secretary also lied and said that Bloomberg had suffered heart attacks.)

Contrary to the claims of the Sanders camp, his advanced age is a huge deal, one deemed too old by nearly half the country and compounded by his health. It’s worth illustrating the sheer magnitude of just how old he would be if elected.

If Jimmy Carter were to be 80 during his first year in office, the age Sanders would turn in 2021, he would have run for the presidency in 2004 instead of for the last time in 1980. If John F. Kennedy were to be 79 on Election Day, what Sanders will be, he would have won the White House in 1996 instead of 1960. Bill Clinton would have to wait another presidential election cycle to near Sanders’s age, although even he would only be 78, not 79, on Election Day in 2024. Barack Obama would need to wait until the year 2040 to match Sanders’s age on Election Day.

If Sanders were to win two terms, he would leave the Oval Office at age 87, as old as President Paul Biya of Cameroon, who assumed office nearly four decades ago, and Sir Colville Young, the governor-general of Belize since 1993. The only living world leaders older than 87 are the Emir of Kuwait, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, and Mahathir Mohamad, the prime minister of Malaysia.

Sanders is old. Bloomberg is old. Joe Biden is old. Even President Trump is old. But let’s not forget just how unprecedented that oldness is.

Culled from Washington Examiner





