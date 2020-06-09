US: George Floyd going home to rest

George Floyd will be buried in Houston on Tuesday, two weeks after his death while being held by police in a Minneapolis street, as more anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to take place in the United States and Europe. Below are the latest following his tragic end

* Thousands pay homage in Houston.

* More anti-racism protests planned in US and Europe.

* Bail has been set at $1.25 million for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of Floyd’s murder.

* Floyd’s case now an electoral campaign issue.

Culled from France 24





