US embassy says Cameroon COVID-19 Cases Still on the Rise

The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cameroon continues to rise. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 5,904 confirmed cases and 191 deaths as of June 1, 2020.

Although some restrictions have been lifted to alleviate economic hardship, the Cameroonian Ministry of Public Health reminded all residents on May 31 to redouble efforts to practice good hygiene, maintain physical distancing, only leave home when necessary, and always wear a mask in public.

Culled from the US Embassy Yaounde





