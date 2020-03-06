US: Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid after disappointing Super Tuesday

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, on Thursday told her staff she was dropping out of the Democratic presidential race. The exit came days after the onetime front-runner couldn’t win a single Super Tuesday state, not even her own.

“I want to start with the news,” she said. “I want all of you to hear it first, and I want you to hear it straight from me: today, I’m suspending our campaign for president.”

She went on to acknowledge the personal sacrifices those on her campaign had made and to thank them “from the bottom of my heart”.

“I know how hard all of you have worked. I know how you disrupted your lives to be part of this. I know you have families and loved ones you could have spent more time with. You missed them and they missed you. And I know you have sacrificed to be here.”

Speaking to reporters later Thursday outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Warren said she’d likely endorse one of the two major candidates left in the race, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, but “not today”.

“I need some space and I need a little time right now,” she said, standing next to her husband, Bruce Mann.

Kethevane Gorjestani, FRANCE 24’s correspondent in Washington, DC, said that the big question on everyone’s lips is now whether she will choose to endorse Sanders – who she is closer to in terms of progressive policies – or not.

“Her voters don’t necessarily fall into the Bernie Sanders voter category and that’s because they are much more college-educated, and they like the approach of Elizabeth Warren, which was a little bit to the right of Bernie Sanders, a little bit more aggressive, more pragmatic, and [she was] clearer on her plans.”

Warren’s withdrawal from the race for the top spot on the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November comes after she failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own, Massachusetts.

Her decision to drop out comes one day after that of billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who quit on Wednesday after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance and endorsed Joe Biden.

Trump responded to Warren’s withdrawal with a tweet mocking her and Bloomberg.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE,” Trump said.

“She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas,” the president said of three of the states at stake on Super Tuesday. “Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

Warren led some national polls last summer but she never managed to build a broad coalition to carry her through to success in the primaries, finishing behind fellow progressive Bernie Sanders and the moderate Joe Biden in 14 states on Super Tuesday.

Warren finished third in Massachusetts behind Biden and Sanders.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)





