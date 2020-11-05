US Elections: All eyes on Georgia with Biden at the gates to the White House

Joe Biden leads US President Donald Trump by 50 electoral votes, closing in on the magic number of 270 – and with it the keys to the White House. The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges, with votes still being counted and five states in play.

Five states undecided: Biden leads in Arizona and Nevada, Trump in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Biden has won Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) and Michigan (16 votes), according to AP.

Trump suing to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, has announced similar lawsuit in Michigan and seeking Wisconsin recount.

Trump has predicted a “big win”, claiming – without evidence – that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election.

Biden has called for patience, saying he is “on track” to win the White House race.

America set for its highest voter turnout in over a century, with more than 100 million votes cast before Election Day.

Biden currently has 264 electoral votes against Trump’s 214.

Source: France 24





