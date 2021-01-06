US Congress certifying Biden’s electoral college victory

US Congress is certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election despite attempts by outgoing Trump administration to block the vote.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) objected to recording his home state’s Electoral College tally, triggering a debate and votes in the House and Senate on Wednesday amid protests by pro-Trump activists in Washington, DC.

Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnel, threw his support behind the process once again and the objections were expected to bear no tangible result in the Congress formalization of the Democratic candidate’s victory.

Vice President Pence and the senators escorted across the Capitol the Electoral College votes certified by the states, rejecting Donald Trump’s request to overturn the results.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said. “Given the controversy surrounding this year’s election, some approach this year’s quadrennial tradition with great expectation, and others with dismissive disdain.”

Trump has been hoping to be saved from the defeat by other Republicans, a wish that has not so far come true.

“Mike Pence, I hope you’re gonna stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country, and if you’re not I’m gonna be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now,” Trump said at the rally.

