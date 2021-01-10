US: Biden invites Pence to replace ‘incompetent’ Trump at inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden has welcomed Vice President Mike Pence to attend the inauguration ceremony after “incompetent” President Donald Trump decided to skip it.

Biden said on Friday that it was good that Trump was not coming to the inauguration ceremony scheduled on January 20.

“I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn’t going to show up at the inauguration: One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” Biden said of Trump. “It’s a good thing, him not showing up.”

Biden described Trump as one of the most incompetent leaders in US history.

“He’s exceeded even my worst notions about him,” the president-elect said. “He is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”

Trump wrote on Friday that he was not attending the ceremony later this month.





