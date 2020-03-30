US: Biden critical of Trump’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Sunday (March 29) that President Donald Trump should use the Defense Production Act to order increased production of masks, shields and other protective clothing needed by people in the medical profession who could potentially be affected by someone who has coronavirus.

Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November election said the American people need to hear the truth, “the unvarnished truth” from lawmakers, on the latest information on coronavirus.

Biden has been critical of Trump’s response to the coronavirus said “The worst thing you can do is raise false expectations and then watch them get dashed. Then they begin to lose confidence in their leadership.”

President Donald Trump has talked about reopening the country by Easter Sunday April 12, despite many states such as New York ordering residents to stay home past that date.

(Source: Reuters)





