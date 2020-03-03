Uncertainty grows in French Cameroun as Yaounde prepares to announce a new National Assembly Speaker and Prime Minister

President Biya has reportedly ordered the Central Committee of his ruling CPDM crime syndicate to begin the process of replacing the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril who Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered is in a critical condition in a hospital in France.

The name Cavaye Yeguié Djibril is still on the list of 167 candidates proclaimed elected in the last counterfeit parliamentary elections of February 9, 2020. But with reliable information suggesting that his ancestors are calling, Biya has secretly informed the political bureau of the CPDM to look for a suitable replacement for the man who has led the so-called Lower House for 28 years as Speaker.

Our chief intelligence officer in Yaoundé hinted that Cavaye Djibril has been in intensive care for about a month. His supporters have been putting pressure on medics attending to him for Cavaye to be allowed to return home and seek re-election to the presidency of the National Assembly. That way, he could return for further treatment.

From every indication, a new speaker will be elected next week from the ranks of the ruling party. There are already under-the-table talks that the choice of a new speaker will pave the way also for a new prime minister and head of government.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde





