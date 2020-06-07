UN, Nigeria trash rumours of new Southern Cameroons nation called UNO State of Cameroon

An imminent UNO State of Cameroon is fiction, both Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office in Nigeria said on Friday.

A Nigerian newspaper had reported the imminent birth of a new African nation, sandwiched between Nigeria and Cameroon.

According to the false report, the new country whose name is UNO State of Cameroon would be proclaimed by the United Nations on 10 July, 2020.

The report said the fantasised new nation will incorporate 24 LGAs from Nigeria and the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

But the AIT.Live quoting a UN source, dismissed the report as false. The UN does not create countries, the source said.

The trashed report was based on a misrepresentation of the Greentree Agreement, between Nigeria and Cameroon.

It was signed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for Nigeria and Paul Biya for Cameroon on 12 June 2006.

The Agreement was the formal treaty which resolved the Cameroon-Nigeria border dispute over the oil and natural gas rich Bakassi peninsula.

The dispute had roots as far back as 1913, 1981, 1994, and 1996 armed clashes between Nigeria and Cameroon took place in Bakassi.

The dispute was referred to the International Court of Justice and on 10 October 2002 the ICJ ruled in favour of Cameroon.

A follow-up committee, composed of representatives from Cameroon, Nigeria, the UN, Germany, the USA, France and the UK, was created to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

On 13 August 2013 the United Nations Security Council stated that it welcomed the peaceful end two days earlier of the special transitional regime in the Bakassi Peninsula.

Source: Pmnewsnigeria





