UN chief condemns suicide bombing in Cameroon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday’s suicide bombing in the border village of Zeleved in northern Cameroon.

About six civilians were killed and 10 others injured in the attack, media reports quoted security sources as saying.

Guterres’ reaction came through his spokesman, Mr Stephane Dujarric, at his daily news briefing in New York on Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the suicide bombing last week in the border village of Zeleved in the Far North region of the country.

“He expresses his deep sympathies to the families of the victims and the government and people of Cameroon.

“It is essential to hold those responsible for the attack to account,’’ he said.

Dujarric quoted the UN Chief as reiterating unwavering support to the countries of the Lake Chad Basin in their collective fight against Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations.

He also assured them of his strong backing of their efforts to address the security, humanitarian and socioeconomic needs of the affected populations.

“The secretray-general calls on the countries of the Lake Chad Basin, with the support of the broader international community, to maintain their resolve and find a sustainable solution to the crisis and address its root-causes’’ he said.

Source: Naija247news





