UK hits new daily record for Covid-19 deaths as 3rd lockdown fails to slow spread

In the United Kingdom, the coronavirus situation remains bleak, with the government’s chief scientific advisor saying that some hospitals “now resemble to war zones” due to the influx of Covid-19 patients.

1,820 deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, the highest daily toll in the country so far.

Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson has been under criticism for not acting sooner, particularly regarding the new variant of the coronavirus. But Johnson called on British to remain home wherever possible.





