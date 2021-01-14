Uganda cuts internet hours before election

The Ugandan government, through its communications regulator, has ordered service providers to cut internet access just hours before voting starts.

In a letter to telecoms, the head of Uganda Communications Commission Irene Ssewankambo ordered service providers to ‘implement a temporary suspension of the operation of all your internet gateways and associated access points’.

She said the shutdown was to take effect at 7pm local time (16:00 GMT) Wednesday ‘and continue until otherwise directed’.

The development effectively means that Ugandans will cast their ballots on Thursday amidst an internet blackout.

On Tuesday, the communications regulator directed telecoms to cut access to social media sites and online messaging apps.

The disruption was confirmed by NetBlocks, an organization that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet.

Source: Africa News






