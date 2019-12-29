The Holy Father appoints Bishop Michael Bibi as Apostolic Administrator of Buea Diocese

Msgr. Michael Bibi, Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda has been appointed by the Holy Father Pope Francis as Apostolic Administrator of Buea Diocese. The appointment was made today 28/12/2019 at 12noon Vatican time. By this appointment also, the Holy Father has accepted the resignation of Mgr. Immanuel Bushu as Bishop of Buea.

Rt. Rev. Michael Miabesue Bibi 48 year old hails from Bamessing, Ngoketunjia Division. Until his new appointment, he has been the Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda, right from the day of his nomination as Bishop on 24th January 2017. According to the new appointment he still maintains this function.

He is also Titular Bishop of Amudarsa. The Rt. Rev. Michael Bibi will be administering the Diocese of Buea, with the right to residence until a new bishop is appointed for the diocese. It is worth reiterating again that during his new task, he would still remain the Auxiliary of Bamenda.







Source: Kumbo Diocese