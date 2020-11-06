The French Cameroun Monarch is ill

Biya is ill and is being treated at his private presidential palace in Mvomeka’a, Cameroon Intelligence Report can authoritatively reveal.

The 87 year old French Cameroun monarchical president has a life threatening infection which has drastically reduced his outings in Yaoundé.

With age telling on him, Biya is avoiding senior members of his spy network and tribal governing council due to the Covid-19 pandemic and routinely complains of severe pains.

Mr. Biya had on two recent occasions cancelled trips to Yaoundé due to poor health and he is now represented at every event by his kinsman and Minister Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

Last week Ngoh Ngoh again received Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister who had reportedly booked a meeting long before his arrival in Cameroon with Biya.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute like his other Southern Cameroons predecessors is now a simple errand boy within the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo government.

Multiple sources in the so-called Unity Palace told Cameroon Intelligence Report this week that the French Cameroun dictator already smells his last days on earth.

CIR sources also said apart from his family, no other high profile government officials are aware of Biya’s deteriorating health situation.

By Isong Asu with files from Rita Akana in Yaounde





