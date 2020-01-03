The Ambazonia Interim Government and the Southern Cameroons revolution

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government and some less well-defined Ambazonia groupings have gradually evolved among some Western countries as they faced the consequences of the fourth year of the war declared by the French Cameroun regime against the people of British Southern Cameroons.

The Ambazonia Secretary of Communications, Milton Taka will tomorrow Saturday the 4th of January make public redefined future policies and attitudes towards the Ambazonia problem. Secretary Milton Taka is also expected to comment on the recent outing of French Cameroun’s head of state, Paul Biya.

Comrade Milton Taka will provide Southern Cameroonians with an insight into Southern Cameroons Resistance movements, Interim Government relations, the Ambazonia war, territories, IG officials, the revolution, Pro Yaounde Militia movements and Military operations

Stay with the Cameroon Concord News Group and be the first to know





