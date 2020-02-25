Southern Cameroons Washington Conference: Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations announces heads of working groups

|
David Otto Endeley, MSc
David Otto is the CT Director of Global Risk International (GRI) Ltd and founder of the P/CVE Programme – Step In Step Out (SISO) Glocal. David’s Work focuses on consultation for the design, implementation, and evaluation of short, medium- and long-term AT/CT and Organised Crime programs for governments, NGOs and private organisations within a framework objective of prevent, manage and resolve. A specialised expertise on the dynamics between the West, Middle East and Africa in relation to CT vulnerabilities, political Instability, insurgencies and Organised Crime solutions.