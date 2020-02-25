Southern Cameroons Washington Conference: Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations announces heads of working groups

Dr. Margaret Kilo is Former Resident Representative to Liberia/Sierra Leone at the African Development Bank. Between 2006 and 2008 she moved to the field as the Bank’s Resident Representative in Sierra Leone and was later appointed to head the Fragile States Unit which oversaw stabilization efforts for 16 fragile and post-conflict African countries. In August 2011, she was transferred from the Temporary Relocation Agency (TRA) of the African Development Bank in Tunis, Tunisia to Monrovia, Liberia.

Dr. Kilo holds an MA in Sociology of Education from the London University Institute of Education, and a PhD in International Development Education from Stanford University School of Education. She was an educator and a researcher for many years prior to joining the international development community.