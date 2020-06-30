Southern Cameroons War: Vice President Yerima’s agenda setting

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government has reportedly sounded a note of caution to the Ambazonia diaspora in Europe, South Africa and the United States that the shortage of financial support and assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic is weakening Self Defense Forces in Ground Zero.

Vice President Dabney Yerima noted on Monday that the Ambazonia Defense Department had ordered a tactical withdrawal of some Restoration Forces defending the homeland to enable the Interim Government prepare them for the last and most decisive phase of the resistance.

Yerima also addressed a letter to the Communist Party of Swaziland, thanking its leadership for highlighting the sufferings of the people of Southern Cameroons to the international community and added that Southern Cameroons devastated hospitals and health centers are pushing hundreds of Ambazonians to struggle to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The exiled Southern Cameroons Vice President observed that urgent funding was needed by the Interim Government to handle the humanitarian situation created by French Cameroun army soldiers on Southern Cameroons women and children.

West Cameroon was turned into the scene of Africa’s worst humanitarian crisis after the 87 year old President Paul Biya declared war against the English speaking people of Southern Cameroons four years ago.

The ongoing war was meant to subdue a popular Southern Cameroons uprising led by jailed leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe that announced to the world the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia. While the Biya regime in Yaounde backed by the current French government of President Emmanuel Macron has failed to achieve that objective, it has been continuing often blind operations that kill and maim civilians, including women and children.

The UN and the European Union estimates that the war has claimed more than 3000 lives over the past four years.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London and Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow





