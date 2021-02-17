Southern Cameroons War: Operation Big Rubbergun to herald respect for Ambazonia sovereignty

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has said that the recent action taken by Ambazonians in the diaspora codenamed Operation Big Rubbergun will compel the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé to start showing respect for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and assist Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces in the fight against La Republique du Cameroun’s terrorism until complete independence is gotten.

The Southern Cameroons leader made the statement on Tuesday at the end of a strategic meeting grouping Southern Cameroonians with expertise on defense.

Dabney Yerima reiterated the Interim Government’s unfaltering commitment towards Ambazonia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and urged the UN, the EU including the AU to do the same.

Vice President Yerima reasserted Southern Cameroons commitment to realization of a long-term and viable political solution for La Republique du Cameroun and the Federal Republic of Ambazonia that would be implemented by the governments of the two nations with the help of the United Nations.

At the heart of the crisis, which started in 2016, was a strike by teachers and lawyers, in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The professionals, supported by citizens of their areas, protested the unfair use of the French language and unjustified appointments of French speakers in their territories. Cameroon is a bilingual country. By 2017, the situation had spiralled out of control and developed into a fully-fledged separatist war. Both government forces and separatists are now bogged down in a conflict, that observers say, can only be resolved through dialogue.

By Isong Asu in London






