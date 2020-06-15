Southern Cameroons War: Heavy gunfire in the heart of Bamenda

Heavy gun fire was heard yesterday for over an hour in Bamenda, the chief city in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

Our correspondent revealed that there was confusion in the city as the exchange between armed Ambazonia Restoration Forces and elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion lasted for more than an hour in the city.

Cameroon Concord News learnt that resident barricaded themselves in their homes and three explosions were also heard.

The Francophone administrators of the region have still not commented on the incident.

However, people in the know have opined that serious shooting started at Mile 7 Mankon where a contingent of Cameroon government military entered yesterday Sunday the 14th of June and moved towards the Bamenda airport.

The airport deployment had support from another patrol group of 5 armored cars.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda






