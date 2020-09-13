Southern Cameroons War: Biya has no sense of humanity

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has condemned French Cameroun’s current military campaign in Bamenda that has aggravated the sufferings of the people of Southern Cameroons and it is also obstructing access to medical supplies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Ambazonia Intelligence Community late on Friday, Dabney Yerima slammed the Biya French Cameroun regime for its atrocities in Southern Cameroons saying the 87 year old butcher in Yaoundé has no sense of humanity.

The Southern Cameroons Vice President also lashed out at what he called “deliberate silence” on the part of the international community.

“We have heard prominent figures around the globe alluding to the genocide going on in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia but no one is willing to take action against the French Cameroun crime syndicate in Yaounde” Vice President Yerima said.

“The crimes presently being committed in Southern Cameroons by the French Cameroun military is unprecedented in African history” Dabney Yerima underlined.

More than 35,000 Southern Cameroonians have been killed ever since President Biya of French Cameroun declared war against the people of Ambazonia. But the UN has maintained the tally at 3,000.

By Chi Prudence Asong






