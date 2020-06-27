Southern Cameroons War: Army frustrated over treatment of Israeli-supervised special forces defending President Biya

Cameroon government army soldiers are reportedly frustrated over treatment of Israeli-supervised Special Forces defending Paul Biya’s twilight years according to Africa Intelligence.

The dissatisfaction is growing in the Cameroonian army as it finds itself in the front line of the fight against a multitude of Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Southern Cameroons while the Special Forces defending the country’s seats of power are given preferential treatment.

One of the Israeli commanders Eran Moas has his usual place of residence in a massive mansion in Yaoundé where he travels around in a bullet-proof car escorted by a team of bodyguards.

Eran Moas enjoys this lifestyle thanks to his long-standing job with the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite unit of the Cameroonian army, as well as business ventures with the Cameroonian government. The BIR operates under the direct orders of President Paul Biya, who has been in power for 37 years. The Cameroonian battalion is known for the arduous training regime its soldiers go through and their access to superior weaponry.

BIR is also notorious for its ruthlessness and it is sort of Mr Biya’s private army because they are not answerable to the regular army chain of command. The level of barbarism being perpetuated by the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) and pro Biya government militias as they pursue their genocidal war and scorch earth policy to completely annihilate the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) is alarming.

So far, as a result of the on-going genocide in the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia), an estimated 21,000 people have been killed, over 298 towns and villages have been burnt down, over 120,000 people are seeking refuge in Nigeria and further afield, over 1million people are internally displaced or living in bushes and over 3,000 persons incarcerated in prisons and detention facilities.

French Cameroun President Biya and his military and private militia will be held accountable for these crimes. While not exonerating Ambazonian self-defense forces, we also know that Mr Biya’s government is doing everything through its private militia (popularly known as Atanga Nji Boys) to commit atrocities and link them to self-defense forces, so as to evoke international sympathy. Only an independent fact-finding mission can establish the facts and thus far, Mr. Biya’s government has resisted all requests by independent humanitarian organizations to visit Southern Cameroons and establish the facts.

