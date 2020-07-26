Southern Cameroons War: A distraction from political and economic crises in Yaoundé

Biya regime’s hard liners are using the Southern Cameroons crisis to deflect French speaking Cameroonian’s attention away from the conflict that has rocked La Republique du Cameroun.

For almost four years now, Cameroon government army soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons are conducting a genocidal campaign that has claimed the lives of some more than seven thousand people.

“The war in Southern Cameroons is more of President Paul Biya’s attempt at distracting French speaking Cameroonians from the failures of the CPDM Beti Ewondo regime” Vice President Dabney Yerima told a cream of Southern Cameroons citizens late on Saturday.

Pointing to widespread confusion deep within French Cameroun and Southern Cameroons political circles both in Ground Zero and in La Republique du Cameroun, the Ambazonian Vice President said “The war in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is a misdirected effort to take away from the problems the 87 year old Paul Biya has created in French Cameroun.”

Ever since President Biya came to power, the wealth and riches of the two Cameroons are in the hands of a few people who are either members of Mr. Biya’s ethnic group or members of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate which is holding the country’s treasury under its armpit.

Both French and Southern Cameroonians have been reduced to beggars by a bunch of people who have placed their interest above national interest.

By Chi Prudence Asong







