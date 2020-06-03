Southern Cameroons War: 5 Cameroon gov’t soldiers killed in Manyu County

Five Cameroon government army soldiers were killed on Monday in an attack reportedly staged by Ambazonia Restoration Forces, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from defense sources in Yaounde.

The ambush occurred in Otu village in Eyumojock Sub constituency bordering the Federal Republic of Nigeria. A senior Cameroon army Commander was quoted as saying that the remains of the soldiers have been recovered.

The soldiers were deployed to Otu to provide security during a football match organized by pro French Cameroun ruling CPDM barons of the area to ascertain the return to normalcy in the locality that has been controlled by the Ambazonia Self Defense Forces since 2018.

Several other soldiers were wounded in the attack. The victims are currently receiving treatment at a military facility in Mamfe.

As usual, the corrupt separatist leader Ayaba Cho immediately claimed responsibility for the attack he knew nothing about on social media.

Government forces and armed Ambazonia Self Defense Gropus have been clashing since 2017 in Southern Cameroons where Ambazonians have established an independent nation known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Fon Lawrence in Mamfe






