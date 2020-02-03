Southern Cameroons: Vice President Yerima says Resistance only way for Ambazonia to confront French Cameroun oppression

Exiled Ambazonia leader, Dabney Yerima says the Southern Cameroons Interim Government and the entire nation believes resistance is the only way to overcome French Cameroun’s political and economic oppression.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the comments on Sunday during an unprecedented televised address to the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia that was aired by the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC), where he and his cabinet colleagues renewed their allegiance with the ideals of the Southern Cameroons revolution.

The Vice president observed that if Southern Cameroonians continue the path followed by their leader, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, they will successfully defeat the French Cameroun military and establish the most prosperous nation deep within the African continent.

“In line with what has become our custom since we rose in 2016 to defy our 6 decade long occupation by the French neo colonial regime in next door French Cameroun, I come before you today to address you on another upcoming electoral scam, and their 11 February celebration.

I call on you as you have done since 2016 to in silent resolve and defiance; maintain a total shutdown of our entire territory from sunrise on February 7, 2020, to sundown on February 12, 2020. To rather spend the time at home in solemn remembrance of the lives of our people cut short by this French Cameroun war of extermination against our communities.

While the loss of these lives under such horrifyingly wicked circumstances has been heartbreaking to us as a nation, it must have been a profound personal loss to the mothers, the fathers, the husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, and above all the children they left being. All Ambazonians join you at this time to mourn your loss ones” Vice President Yerima said.

The French Cameroun regime and their sponsors in Paris, Comrade Yerima added, seemed to have made the devilish decision that they will kill and burn their way into our subjugation. Just in this first month of 2020, in Kupe Muanenguba they have burned to the ground the villages of Babubock, Muedibmel, Ebase, Ekanjoh, Bermin, Balock, Elah, Deck, Eyandong, Ndibe, Ntale, and Bambe. More villages have been burnt down in Lebialem and many more in the North zone. While killing more than 400 people in the process.

Yerima also said that Southern Cameroonians need unity and hope to succeed, saying, “Our self defense forces have achieved nothing less than a miracle in defending our communities against the largest military in central Africa, trained and equipped by France, as well as on occasion by Britain, Germany, the United States, and Israel.”

The Southern Cameroons Vice President furthered that Ambazonians are all aware that today there is no other way to resist and withstand against the French Cameroun aggressors than striving on to finish the work we are in, to free Ambazonian from the 6 decade long clutches of occupation, taking care of those defending our communities with their bare bodies, our wounded soldiers, widows, orphans, prisoners of conscience, IDPs, and refugees.

France’s closest allies are walking away from it as it is believed that Paris is supporting the Yaoundé government in its resolve to kill the people of Southern Cameroons. Many EU countries are insisting on Yaoundé calling for an inclusive dialogue that will help normalize things in Cameroon.

But Yaoundé has been indifferent to those calls. Many EU countries have already allied with the United States and Canada on how the Southern Cameroons crisis could be addressed. America’s determination and its ability to mobilize other countries, including some of Cameroons neighbors like Equatorial Guinea, have rattled the regime and its supporters.

The French Cameroun regime supporters, including the Speaker of the House and the Senate President have been shouting from rooftops that there is a global conspiracy to destabilize Cameroon. They blame this on Southern Cameroonians and government forces seem to have been irritated by the enormous pressure coming from Brussels and Washington D.C.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow with additional reporting from Soter Agbaw-Ebai in London







