Southern Cameroons: Vice President Yerima condoles with family of murdered Muyuka girl

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has expressed sadness over the brutal murder of Confort Tumassang in Muyuka by armed militia loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé.

Vice President Yerima in a condolence message through Southern Cameroons Communications Secretary Milton Takam, on Sunday described the killing of the young Southern Cameroons lady as shocking and despicable.

Cameroon Concord News understands lawyers representing the Interim Government will be paying a condolence visit to the family at the residence of the deceased to sympathize with the immediate family over the loss.

The Southern Cameroons leader described Confort Tumassang’s demise as a great loss to the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and promised to take stiffer measures to address security concerns in both the Southern and Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

Vice President Yerima condemned the killing of the Muyuka lady and assured Southern Cameroonians of the commitment of the Ambazonia Interim Government to guarantee the security of their lives and property.

Dabney Yerima, also, prayed that Ambazonia ancestors will receive the soul of the departed and comfort her family.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





