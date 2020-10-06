Southern Cameroons: Secretary Tabenyang reiterates Interim Gov’t’s firm support for Ambazonia cause

Southern Cameroons Secretary for the Economy, Hon. Brado Tabenyang has reiterated the Ambazonian Interim Government’s unswerving support for the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia in Ground Zero and in Ground 1 in their struggle for the liberation of their homeland occupied by the French Cameroun regime in Yaounde.

During a televised conversation on the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation with a cream of Cameroon Concord News Group editors on October 1, Secretary Brado Tabenyang said Vice President Dabney Yerima would continue to follow in the footsteps of the detained leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and will soon start offering solid support to the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and its people on Ground Zero, Ground 1 and in Benin and Ghana.

Tabenyang Brado and other senior officials from the Southern Cameroons Interim Government including Prof Carlson Anyangwe participated in the SCBC program that offered indebt analysis on Vice President Yerima’s Independence Day speech.

Speaking during the conversation on October 1, Secretary Tabenyang stressed that the Ambazonia Interim Government will not alter its policies towards the suffering Southern Cameroons masses in Ground Zero and in neighbouring countries and will remain committed to the Ambazonian cause.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Dusseldorf






