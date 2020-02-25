Southern Cameroons: President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, top aides urges separation solution to French Cameroun-Ambazonia conflict

The leader of the people of Southern Cameroons, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides have renewed the call for an independent state of Ambazonia some few days after one of the Southern Cameroons frontline figures, Wilfred Tassang attempted to drag the Federal Republic of Ambazonia into the internal affairs of French Cameroun by addressing a letter to Prof Maurice Kamto that runs counter to the demands of the Interim Government.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and 8 of his senior advisers approved a Kondengui-drafted statement last week that urged all French Cameroun political parties and institutions to adhere to the Southern Cameroons independence bid.

President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, Nfor Ngala Nfor, Barrister Shufai Blaise Sevidzem Berinyuy, Barrister Eyambe Elias Ebai, Dr. Fidelis Ndeh Che, Dr Egbe Ntui Ogork, Dr. Cornelius Njikimbi Kwanga, Dr. Kimeng Henry Tata and Prof. Cheh Augustine Awasum noted that: “We remain committed to an independent and sovereign Southern Cameroons recognized under international laws based on UN resolutions 1514 and 1608. We add our voice to growing calls from the international community for a mediated dialogue between La Republique du Cameroun and Southern Cameroons in a neutral territory.”

Elsewhere in the Ambazonia government statement, the jailed leaders observed that “We, members of the Ambazonian leadership in detention write to distance ourselves from that write up. The views expressed by Mr. Tassang are in no way a reflection of what we stand for. We have the utmost respect for Prof Kamto as a person and as a leader of the main opposition party in La Republique du Cameroun.”

The statement followed days of intense killing of innocent Southern Cameroons civilians by Cameroon government army soldiers in Ngarbuh.

By Chi Prudence Asong








