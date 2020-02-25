Southern Cameroons Massacre: Yaounde says Biya is accountable to the people of Cameroon not French President Macron

The Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic has issued a statement to protest against the claims of a Cameroonian activist Calibri Calibro and against the revelations of French President, Emmanuel Macron.

In the empty communique, the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, rejected the statements of the activist and President Emmanuel Macron.

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh who is a blood relation to first lady Chantal Biya asserted that the President of Cameroon is accountable only to the Cameroonian people and not to a leader of a foreign country.

Ngoh Ngoh who is reportedly teleguiding the genocide campaign going on in Southern Cameroons also observed in the press release that ever since the beginning of the crisis in Southern Cameroons, President Paul Biya has spared no effort to resolve it.

The whole world has been holding France responsible for the killings in Southern Cameroons, but the Macron government is sick and tired of supporting an uncompromising, corrupt and inefficient Yaounde government that is hell bent on killing its own people.

French President, Emmanuel Macron is tired of being accused of aiding and abetting dictators in Africa.

In a public discussion with a Cameroonian activist, Calibri Calibro, last week in Paris following the brutal killing of more than 30 people in Ngarbur in the country’s northwest region, Mr. Macron said he had put a lot of pressure on the beleaguered Cameroon leader, Paul Biya, for him to seek a peaceful and long-lasting solution to the crisis in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions.

“I have been putting pressure on President Paul Biya to deal with the issue of the English-speaking regions of Cameroon and his opponents. I told him that I would not receive him in Lyon until Maurice KAMTO was released. And he was released because we put pressure on the government. But the situation continues to deteriorate,” Macron said.

“I will call President Biya next week and I will put maximum pressure on him to end this situation. I am fully aware of the violence in Cameroon which is intolerable. I am doing my maximum best,” he stressed.

“France is still caught in a complicated game in Africa. We are a state of law and we defend the rule of law everywhere. But when in Africa, a French president says that this leader is not democratically elected, Africans always say, why are you getting into our affairs? You have no lessons to give us,” he pointed out.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow with files from Rita Akana in Yaounde





