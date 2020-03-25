Southern Cameroons Leader Laments Manu Dibango’s Death, Sends Message of Condolence

On behalf of the people of Southern Cameroons, now known as Ambazonians, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of N’djoke Emmanuel Dibango aka Manu Dibango following his demise in Paris, France, on Tuesday 24th March 2020.

His demise is not only a tragic loss to all people of African descent but to all of humanity. Manu’s life and accomplishments through his music transcended tribe, race, skin color and national boundaries. Manu pushed these boundaries to what was possible with his music and brought African music to be globally acclaimed.

Manu Dibango entertained, educated and provoked the human mind with his artistry. He was a pacesetter for Cameroun, Africa and the world. We miss him.

We wish his family, friends, fans and loved ones the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu.

President Sisiku AyukTabe






