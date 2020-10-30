Southern Cameroons International Conference Starts Today

The International Conference on the Armed Conflict in the Southern Cameroons will start today October 30th in the USA.

Though initially planned for March 2020, the COVID pandemic forced the organizers to re-schedule and convert to a virtual event. Cameroon Concord News Group understands that the planning team has been working very hard over the past few months to put together a virtual event that would allow significant deliberation and opportunities to interact with other conference delegates and observers.

The virtual Southern Cameroons Auditorium has also been designed to enable participants engage with others throughout the conference.

Amongst those scheduled to speak during this 3-day Conference are H.E. Dr Amos Sawyer, Ambassador Herman Cohen, Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, Pa Augustine Ndangam, Frontline leaders, Civil Society, German Parliamentarians and French Parliamentarians. International observers will be present including the United States Congress, diplomats, international non-governmental organizations and many more.

Some 700 delegates have so far been approved to participate in Working Groups and through the various Working Groups, delegates will assess, analyze and propose a path out of the conflict that addresses the root causes in a sustainable manner.

There has been a very strong grassroots involvement with ordinary citizens, those internally displaced and refugees participating in the process.

The conference continues to accept 2-minute video statements from Southern Cameroonians with proposals on the way forward. The people of Southern Cameroons are encourage to kindly record a 2-minute video using your cell phone and send to this WhatsApp number: +13126177280





