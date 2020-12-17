Southern Cameroons Interim Gov’t says revenge for Ambazonians killed will come soonest

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has reportedly told an Ambazonian think tank in the United Kingdom of Great Britain that revenge for all Southern Cameroons women and children killed by the Cameroon government army, are certain and will be exacted at the right time.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remarks last week Saturday at a meeting with ASCAP UK. Members of The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations (CDN) were also present at the meeting.

Comrade Yerima drew the attention of the forum to the numerous funerals that are currently taking place in Southern Cameroons of civilians including women and children killed by the Francophone dominated army saying that revenge will come in due time.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader added that 2021 will be a decisive year for the war in Southern Cameroons.

Yerima also cautioned the so-called Southern Cameroons CPDM elites including Prime Minister Dion Ngute saying that “Harsh actions against the pro French Cameroun corrupt elites will be separate from the revenge that will be exacted on the French Cameroun army and administrative structures in Southern Cameroons.”

Dabney Yerima said the continued detention of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has turned him not only into a national hero for Southern Cameroonians, but also a hero for all oppressed people around the globe.

Yerima furthered that the people of Southern Cameroons are now using the name Sisiku for mobilization and resistance.

By Isong Asu in London





