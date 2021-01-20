Southern Cameroons: Interim Gov’t reiterates that French Cameroun military must withdraw from Ambazonia

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has underlined the urgent need to implement OPERATION CAPHOT aka THE BIG RUBBER GUN plan.

Yerima revealed that the plan is simply an operation that specifically provides equipment and prepares Ambazonia Restoration Forces for the next and decisive phase of the revolution.

The Southern Cameroons Vice President noted that the plan will end the presence of foreign forces from La Republique du Cameroun in Ambazonia and he reiterated again that all French Cameroun army soldiers must leave the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News, Yerima observed that “For four years now Southern Cameroonians have proved that their country will not be submissive to anyone. We want relations with everyone including La Republique du Cameroun but ties must be anchored in dignity, respect for sovereignty and mutual interests.”

By Chi Prudence Asong






