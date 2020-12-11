Southern Cameroons Interim Gov’t pledges continued resistance against French Cameroun

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has reacted to remarks made in a recent briefing by François Louncény Fall, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), during the Security Council Open VTC on the United Nations Regional Office saying the people of Ambazonia will continue to resist against the occupying Biya French Cameroun regime until the full liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

In an address to the Southern Cameroons war cabinet on Wednesday, Comrade Dabney said the Ambazonia nation and its people will continue the struggle until their homeland is fully liberated from French Cameroun colonialism.

Vice President Dabney Yerima stressed the Ambazonia nation’s adherence to their British Southern Cameroons Common Law identity and territory, and their complete and total rejection of anything French Cameroun in all its forms including their so-called regional elections.

Yerima told members of cabinet of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government that the people of Southern Cameroons in Ground One, Ground Zero, and the Diaspora including the jailed leaders have made huge sacrifices on the path to independence, liberation and have unanimously sent clear messages to the international community that there will never be a compromise on their right to self-determination.

Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out that for over four years now, Biya and the French Cameroun military apparatus have tried in vain to bring the Federal Republic of Ambazonia to its knees and undermine its steadfastness, but failed in the face of the Southern Cameroon Interim Government and the Southern Cameroons resistance.

By Chi Prudence Asong





