Southern Cameroons: Interim Government Statement on Kidnappings for Ransom

The Interim Government of Ambazonia has been briefed that on 7 August 2020, a staff of COMINSUD, an implementing partner for several United Nations agencies, was kidnapped from his home and later killed by unidentified armed individuals. Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this difficult time. The Interim Government of Ambazonia condemns strongly any acts of barbarism, kidnapping and ransom taking perpetrated against civilians and humanitarian workers in the Southern Cameroons.

Ambazonia Intelligence Services have made the Interim Government aware of some of the groups involved in these intolerable acts of kidnappings and ransom taking. As was confirmed by the government of La Republique du Cameroun on 22 April 2020 in its Ngarbuh Massacre Report, its utilization of armed militias in Ambazonia continues to present an enormous security challenge to our nation. We denounce this practice forcefully and are calling on the regime in Yaoundé to desist from sponsoring marauding militias in Ambazonia.

The Interim Government is calling on restoration forces all over the territory to work closely with the local population to ensure the safety of our people, international humanitarian workers and properties. Any attack on civilians or humanitarian workers is against the law and the spirit of our revolution. County and LGA representatives are called upon to work closely with the local population to ensure culprits are identified and reprimanded.

We call on the International Community to put continuous pressure on the government of La Republique du Cameroun for them to create an atmosphere conducive for pre-talks and eventual end to the conflict between our two nations. The IG believes that the following confidence-building measures would create an atmosphere for productive engagement:

A UN humanitarian intervention in the Southern Cameroons. This necessary action will secure the safety of the people of the Southern Cameroons and humanitarian workers.

The release of all Southern Cameroons political prisoners being held by La Republique du Cameroun in various prisons and torture facilities.

An international fact-finding mission to investigate the crimes perpetrated in Ambazonia from 1 September 2016 by the regime in Yaoundé.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia considers the adoption of these measures as critical for lasting peace and security between our two nations.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia





