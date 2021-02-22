Southern Cameroons: Interim Government-led resistance key to defeating French Cameroun military

Prof Carlson Anyangwe has stressed that participation in the Dabney Yerima IG-led resistance is the best means of defeating the trend of betrayal of the Southern Cameroons cause, which has seen many Southern Cameroonians disappointed.

The Southern Cameroons veteran made the remarks on Sunday, addressing a Cameroon Concord News Group editorial forum hosted by our London Bureau Chief Isong Asu that focused on confronting the divisive trend that has rocked the Ambazonian struggle.

Professor Anyangwe stated that the solution is for every Southern Cameroonian to participate in the resistance and the self defense effort that the Dabney Yerima led Interim Government is leading against the Biya French Cameroun project.

“In implementing the Big Rubbergun Project, Southern Cameroonians should all support the IG to acquire all the instruments of fire power and armament at their highest level,” the renowned British Southern Cameroons academic noted.

Carlson Anyangwe also said not making available financial resources to the Dabney Yerima administration equals the abandonment of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and also serves as the green light to the occupying French Cameroun regime.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai






