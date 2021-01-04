Southern Cameroons: IG won’t relent until French Cameroun culprits in Ngarbuh, Kumba massacre brought to justice

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has once again censured the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé for committing craven acts of terror against innocent Ambazonian civilians in Kumba, Muyuka, Ngarbuh, Buea and Bamenda vowing to prosecute the French Cameroun culprits including the Francophone Senior Divisional Officer for Meme.

In a televised speech on Sunday January 3, 2021 some two days away from the 3rd anniversary of the abduction of President Julius Ayuk Tabe, and 11 of his associates at the NERA Hotel in Nigeria in a flagrant disregard of international law, Vice President Dabney Yerima said French Cameroun’s continued terrorist acts in Southern Cameroons are being carried out in blatant violation of international law.

“Ngarbuh Massacre of 24 women and children in February by French Cameroun military, the torture, and murder of Journalist Samuel Wazizi whilst in detention in June, the beheading of Comfort Tumassang in Muyuka in August by French Cameroun militia, the October execution of seven schoolchildren in Kumba- a diabolic crime organized by the colonial SDO of Meme, the December outbreak of xenophobic violence in Fako County sponsored by rogue chief Monja Monja, were some of the low points of a gloomy year.”

“The Interim Government must continue efforts to establish concrete diplomatic breakthroughs with friendly and sympathetic governments. On Friday, 1 January 2021, US Senate Resolution 684 was passed calling on the government of La Republique du Cameroun to respect human rights and pursue genuinely inclusive dialogue towards ending the crisis between our nations. The Resolution was robust and a move in the right direction. We shall continue to explore all diplomatic tools available to us over the next twelve months. I want to register my appreciation to our comrades in the US who worked tirelessly to get this resolution to the Senate floor” Yerima added.

Emphasizing that all the Biya French Cameroun acts of lawlessness in Southern Cameroons are full show, the Ambazonia Vice President furthered that, the Southern Cameroons Interim Government won’t rest until it brings all those French Cameroun criminals responsible to justice.

Dabney Yerima also stated that “With regards to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, Ambazonia Intelligence Service (AIS) has briefed the Interim Government on sophisticated new strategies that would be employed to defend our national interest. We have informed French Cameroun and nations participating in this tournament that any attempt to bring its activities to Ambazonia would be considered a deliberate violation of our sovereignty, and our response will be prompt and definite.”

By Isong Asu






