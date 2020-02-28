Southern Cameroons-French Cameroun Crisis: CPDM inner circle collapses – Biya to step down

President Biya’s Francophone dominated Beti Ewondo government has been rocked by the Ngarbuh massacre and French President Macron’s acknowledgement that intolerable rights violations were taking place in Cameroon. Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered that the numerous waves of wrong decisions and crimes committed by Cameroon government army soldiers in Southern Cameroons have prompted the Elysée Palace to seek regime change in Yaoundé as the 87 year old President Biya scrambles to repair his image, tainted by a string of economic and political missteps.

A string of high profile arrests including current minister of defense, Joseph Beti Assomo is expected soonest as Biya’s continued stay in power is now being undermined by claims from the international community that his leadership style is aloof and autocratic.

A number of ministers have been prevented from travelling out of the country and those from the Far North region are reportedly planning to exit Biya’s all-stripes cabinet. A well-placed source in Etoudi who spoke to our Yaoundé City reporter made a mockery of the situation by observing that “Every cabinet minister is now a government spokesman.”

Yaoundé confirmed that Biya recently ordered an investigation into the Ngarbuh killings. However, Cameroon Intelligence Report understands President Macron’s office sent an emailed statement asking the dictator to step down without naming Biya’s possible successor.

Millions of Cameroonians are unemployed, and many major corporations are not really doing well. The country is dealing with many crises and the impact of these crises is hitting the population like a ton of bricks. The French can no longer continue playing spectator to an insidious genocide that is playing out in Southern Cameroons.

Unemployment, crime, dishonesty, corruption and mismanagement seem to have taken up residence in Cameroon because of a regime that has overstayed its welcome. President Macron has turned a new page following his conversation with the Cameroonian activist in France. Another one will be written soon and very soon.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





