The ruling CPDM party is presently staging a counterfeit rerun of the parliamentary elections in Southern Cameroons. The Biya Francophone regime that has remained defiant to the international community amid scare of the deadly coronavirus opened polls in 10 parliamentary constituencies in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

Yaounde banned gatherings of more than 50 persons as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus but used its proxies in Southern Cameroons to queue as potential voters in some polling stations in Bamenda today.

French Cameroun surrogate Paul Atanga Nji who also moonlights as Minister of Territorial Administration and Permanent Secretary of the National Security Council was seen voting at the Regional Delegation of Mines at Up-Station in Bamenda, alongside the Francophone Governor Lele Lafrique Tchoffo Deben Adolphe and Ex-Governor Fai Yengo Francis presently wanted by the Special Criminal Court in Yaounde for financial crimes but who now heads the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission for ex-separatist fighters and repentant Boko Haram militants.

To demonstrate French Cameroun military presence in Southern Cameroons, the Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Nka Valère and the Commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier General Ekongwese Divine Nnoko all voted in Bamenda.

“It was indeed a French Cameroun military rerun of the legislative elections in Bamenda” a source at the North West Governor’s Office who sued for anonymity was quoted as saying.

Mbayu Felix, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth was spotted at Old Town Bamenda while another chartered member of the French Cameroun consortium of crime syndicates Fongod Edwin, the Director General of Customs voted in Bali.

After casting his vote, Minister Atanga Nji called on all registered voters to do same and to accept the verdict of the polls.

Gunshots were heard in Batibo (Momo West) and Mbengwi (Momo East) with Ambazonia Restoration Forces targeting Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam and other CPDM candidates participating in the elections.

By Rita Akana with additional reporting and editing from Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap





