Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yaoundé says 3 French Cameroun troops, journalist killed in Momo County attack

At least four people were killed this Wednesday morning following an explosion of a home-made bomb in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons.

Yaoundé confirmed late today that the convoy of the prefect of Momo came under attack from Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

A statement from the Biya Francophone regime said “The prefect’s convoy was ambushed by the separatists on their way back from the sub-prefect’s installation in Njikwa.”

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the lead vehicle of the convoy mounted on an explosive device before the entire convoy then riddled with bullets by Ambazonia Restoration Forces responsible for providing security in the area.

Three Cameroon government army soldiers and a journalist lost their lives in the explosion, according to a provisional assessment.

The journalist Becky Jeme was in charge of communication in the Momo constituency. As such, she was part of the official French Cameroun delegation violating standing orders put in place by the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.

By Fon Lawrence







