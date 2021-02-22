Southern Cameroons Crisis: VP Yerima hold press conference to slam Biya French Cameroun regime

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima held a press conference with Media2Africa aimed at expressing the faith of British Southern Cameroonians in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The conference comes as the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé is struggling to change the narrative of the Southern Cameroons quest for independence by pushing a vicious agenda that there world seems overwhelmed with the seeming infighting between different factions and particularly within the Southern Cameroons Interim Government with the disgraced Dr Sako Ikome claiming to be the President of one of the IG.

Vice President Dabney Yerima told Media2Africa that there is only one Southern Cameroons Interim Government with President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe as the leader and that is the Ambazonia Interim Government he represents as Vice President.

“The abduction and incarceration of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe did not in any way invalidate his role as the leader and face of the revolution. Anyone fronting out here that he is the leader of the revolution is not credible,” Yerima added.

A sea of Southern Cameroons leaders, activists and journalists watched the interview live as the exiled Ambazonian leader stressed that no deal can bring peace to the two Cameroons without the United Nations involvement.

Responding to a question on whether Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is auto piloting the revolution from jail? Vice President Yerima wondered aloud “How could anyone even rule or govern from jail. The conspiracies were meant to discredit and undermine Sisiku Ayuk Tabe. The Interim government is run by the leadership out of detention.”

Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out that African journalists and activists have a significant role in conveying the true image of the inhuman French Cameroun regime and its genocidal campaign in British Southern Cameroons.

This is a war that could have been clearly avoided if the Francophone dominated government in French Cameroun had used known instruments of conflict management and resolution. Genuine dialogue, a key thrust of conflict resolution, was clearly ignored and to deceive the people of Southern Cameroons and the international community, the despicable Yaoundé government organized a semblance of dialogue wherein it chose who had to participate in it, which issues had to be discussed and what resolutions and conclusions had to be reached by the participants; an idea which only caused the conflict to escalate by multiple notches.

The roasting of a baby in Batibo is no accident and let nobody be deceived by whatever the French Cameroun government would say. The Yaoundé regime is in the business of winning an argument and it will stop at nothing to prove its point. As usual, it will order an investigation, the findings of which will remain a dead letter like most of the other investigations conducted over the last 39 years by a government that has been conducting itself like a crime syndicate made in the same mould as the Sicilian Mafia.

By Isong Asu in London





