Southern Cameroons Crisis: Vice President Yerima condemns French Cameroun attacks in Bangem, Bui and Bali

On the 14th of January 2020, an army brigade from French Cameroun attacked villages in Kupe Manenguba County, killing scores of innocent civilians. For the past 4 days, the town of Bangem and the surrounding villages have been under unprovoked and sustained attacks. French Cameroun soldiers are carrying out aerial and ground attacks, indiscriminately killing the inhabitants of these localities. So far, 12 villages in this locality have been looted and burned. The village of Babubock has been completely destroyed.

Yesterday, the 17th of January 2020, videos circulated on social media showing troops belonging to the French Cameroun army burning houses and shops in Bali County. We also have confirmed reports that many inhabitants of Bali, rendered homeless by these senseless attacks, have sought shelter in nearby forests. Similar attacks have been reported in Bui County, where entire communities have been under violent siege by French Cameroun soldiers for several days.

It’s worth stating that prior to this latest surge in attacks across Ambazonia, more than 300 Ambazonian villages had been scorched by soldiers of the Yaoundé regime. Meanwhile, the world looks on in silence as the world’s longest serving dictator continues to unleash terror in Ambazonia. Yet the need for an international independent fact-finding mission to Ambazonia has never been more urgent. We call on the United States, the European Union and the United Nations to act now. The scale of the atrocities being committed in Ambazonia is disturbing and needs to be addressed immediately.

In the hope that such a mission will be carried out in the nearest future, I call on people in the affected towns and villages to document their ordeals even as they flee the violence. The Ambazonian government will continue to aid affected communities within scope of its limited resources. There is no doubt in my mind that Ambazonia shall prevail in this fight for justice and self-determination. French Cameroun is hereby put on notice that considering their continuing genocide in Ambazonia, the Ambazonian government reserves the right to respond in defense of her citizens.

Dabney Yerima,

Vice-President

