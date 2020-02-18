Southern Cameroons Crisis: US condemns Cameroon government barbarism

The pressure on the Yaounde government has continued to increase as the United Nations and the USA call for an independent investigation into the Yaounde government’s barbaric acts that resulted in the deaths of some 40 civilians, with most of them being children and pregnant women.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the United Nations issued a statement calling for a thorough and objective investigation into the Ngarbuh killings that have shocked the world and proven how barbaric and inhuman the Biya regime is.

Also calling for an independent investigation is the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, who did not mince his word.

He condemned the Ngarbuh massacre and urged the Biya government to conduct an “independent investigation”.

“We condemn the killings of civilians in Ngarbu, NW Region of Cameroon, and offer condolences to the victims’ families. We call on the government to authorize an independent investigation, ensure safety of witnesses, and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said, adding that “the violence must stop”.

By James Nkongho in Yaounde



