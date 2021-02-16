Southern Cameroons Crisis: Suspected Amba Fighters kill Cameroon army captain in Kumbo

Suspected Ambazonian fighters launched an attack on a Cameroon government army counter separatists team operating in Kumbo in the Bui County. The team was on a patrol to clear Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces from Kumbo area when they came under attack, injuring the group’s commander Captain Omgbwa who later died of his injuries in a military hospital.

Local reports state that the Amba fighters seized weapons and equipment during the self defense operation. Similar attacks are possible all over Southern Cameroons in the near term.

Cameroon’s unwinnable war

At the heart of the crisis, which started in 2016, was a strike by teachers and lawyers, in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The professionals, supported by citizens of their areas, protested the unfair use of the French language and unjustified appointments of French speakers in their territories. Cameroon is a bilingual country. By 2017, the situation had spiralled out of control and developed into a fully-fledged separatist war. Both government forces and separatists are now bogged down in a conflict, that observers say, can only be resolved through dialogue.

By Isong Asu








