Southern Cameroons Crisis: Success Nkongho is still wreaking havoc

It has been reported that Success Nkongho, the man who is now working with the Yaounde government to kill the Southern Cameroons rebellion, is still very dangerous.

The Cameroon Concord News Group undercover agent has revealed that Success Nkongho is still doing a lot of damage to the movement that has shaken the Yaounde government to the core.

Mr. Nkongho whom the informant said was being housed by the Yaounde government has been singing like a magpie and is betraying lots of people, especially those who were close to him and Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe.

The self-styled pastor with a questionable character is suspected of submitting a long list of names to the secret service and the list will be used to target those who are suspected of playing a key role in the struggle that has brought the country’s economy to its knees.

Mr. Nkongho who has arrogated a PhD to himself, has promised that he would stand in the way of any independence efforts.

He is being bankrolled by the Yaounde government for him to get in touch with as many people as possible in Nigeria.

His efforts to reach out to many Southern Cameroonians are designed to help the government in its efforts to bring back many suffering Southern Cameroonians without the United Nations’ support so that it can prove that Southern Cameroonians living abroad really want to come back to live in a one and indivisible Cameroon.

The informant said that “anybody who has ever kept in touch with Success Nkongho has become a wanted man in the country. Success seems to be fabricating stories to please his financiers and this seems to be music to the ears of the Yaounde government.”

“Success is a hand grenade that is gradually going off and it will destroy so many lives. He hasn’t got a conscience and is willing to betray even his mother,” the informant said.

Speaking to the Cameroon Concord News Group Chairman, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai, over the phone, the informant said Cameroonians living abroad must be security conscious as the government is using decoys and molds to eliminate its enemies.

“Be careful how you relate to Cameroonians, especially those of French extraction. Some of them living abroad are on mission to take down enemies of the system,” the informant said, “adding that there are hundreds of Success Nkongho out there, especially in the USA where many people want to use the struggle to enrich themselves.”

“The government is losing power. Its financial resources are on the decline, especially following the fire disaster in SONARA. The government has lost multiple income streams as a result of the struggle and this has left it with an empty treasury,” the informant stressed.

“A hungry man is an angry man. The government is running out of financial resources and this has rattled it. Last months many civil servants did not receive their salaries in time and this is causing sleepless nights in Yaounde,” the informant added.

“This unfortunate financial situation will surely get worse in January and priority will be given to the military, as the government is scared of a mutiny,” the informant advised.

Success Nkongho is not yet done with Southern Cameroonians. In his warped thinking, he thinks he has become a rock star. He is enjoying his relationship with the Yaounde government; a relationship which grants him immunity and money, the informant stressed.

“When you have a friend like Success Nkongho, you don’t need enemies and you must be sure that yours is a kingdom of insomnia. He has been singing like a parrot ever since the government put money in his pocket and nobody really knows what he has been telling people like Atanga Nji who are determined to demonstrate that they are loyal to the government,” the informant quipped.

His intercourse with the Yaounde government can only breed problems in a country that needs peace and stability, the informant concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in the United Kingdom






