Southern Cameroons Crisis: School children, teachers kidnapped in Kumbo

Armed men burst into a Presbyterian school in Kumbo in the Bui County on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that some students, teachers and administrative staff were taken at gunpoint to an unknown destination.

A source at the SDO’s office in Kumbo hinted Camcordnews that some of the students were later on released. However, eleven people including teachers and administrative staff are still being held by the gunmen.

Thus, for the umpteenth time, a school environment was targeted as the war of independence which has paralyzed life in Southern Cameroons for the past four years continues.

This kidnapping comes just nine days after the deadly attack on a school in Kumba in the Meme County.

By Fon Lawrence








